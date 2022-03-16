The Exchange Square building in Hong Kong. Research by brokerage China Renaissance suggests that about 80 of the 250 Chinese companies listed in the US, representing 90 per cent of all ADRs’ market capitalisation, could satisfy the listing requirements of bourse operator HKEX. Photo: AP
Hong Kong can take advantage of any ‘mass delisting’ of Chinese firms in US, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Hong Kong could capture ‘at least 90 per cent’ of delisted Chinese firms’ market capitalisation, Chan tells Post seminar
- Several New York-listed Chinese companies have been tipped for secondary listings in the city
Topic | IPO
The Exchange Square building in Hong Kong. Research by brokerage China Renaissance suggests that about 80 of the 250 Chinese companies listed in the US, representing 90 per cent of all ADRs’ market capitalisation, could satisfy the listing requirements of bourse operator HKEX. Photo: AP