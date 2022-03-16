Traders operating in the Ring, the open trading floor of the new London Metal Exchange (LME) on February 18, 2016. Photo: AFP
LME nickel mayhem: London’s trading stops as soon as it begins as new daily price limit throws metal exchange into chaos, again

  • Surge in nickel prices, margin calls prompted LME to suspend nickel trading last week
  • Tsingshan Holding Group, world’s largest nickel producer, facing US$3 billion in losses over prior margin calls

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:50pm, 16 Mar, 2022

