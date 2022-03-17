Traders in the open outcry ring at the London Metal Exchange. The 145-year-old bourse is trying to return to normal after suspending nickel trading last week. Photo: Bloomberg
LME resumes nickel trading after delayed opening, sets new price limits
- HKEX-owned bourse expands daily price limit from 5 per cent to 8 per cent above or below prior closing price
- LME is seeking return to normalcy after wild price swings forced weeklong suspension in nickel trading
