In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, flags are raised outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: AP
IPO
Hong Kong SPACs are backed by star promoters that include an Olympian, former central banker

  • Promoters of SPACs play a key role in their success because these blank-cheque companies do not have any business operations or assets, says a banker
  • Former HKMA boss Norman Chan and Olympic gold medallist Li Ning are among the star promoters putting their weight behind the new Hong Kong SPACs

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:30am, 21 Mar, 2022

