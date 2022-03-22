Employees work on a yacht at Ferretti’s shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy. Photo: Reuters
Employees work on a yacht at Ferretti’s shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy. Photo: Reuters
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Italian yachtmaker Ferretti launches US$302 million Hong Kong IPO as city weathers fundraising drought

  • Ferretti, the first Italy-based business to list its shares in the city for 12 years, will start its public offering on Tuesday
  • Controlled by state-owned Weichai Group, Ferretti has secured five cornerstone investors including Hainan government funds

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees work on a yacht at Ferretti’s shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy. Photo: Reuters
Employees work on a yacht at Ferretti’s shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE