Hong Kong-based sustainability start-up MioTech is eyeing demand from companies in Singapore for its data solutions. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong-based sustainability start-up MioTech is eyeing demand from companies in Singapore for its data solutions. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Banking & Finance

MioTech, Hong Kong sustainability start-up backed by GIC and HSBC, taps Pinduoduo executive to lead Singapore expansion

  • Sustainability data provider MioTech has hired Xu Tian, the former finance head at Pinduoduo, as chief operating officer
  • MioTech, backed by GIC and HSBC, has raised over US$100 million in private funding

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 1:58pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong-based sustainability start-up MioTech is eyeing demand from companies in Singapore for its data solutions. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong-based sustainability start-up MioTech is eyeing demand from companies in Singapore for its data solutions. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE