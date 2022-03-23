Lanvin said it will use the proceeds of the listing for future acquisitions, and hopes to open more than 200 new shops by 2025. Photo: AFP
Lanvin said it will use the proceeds of the listing for future acquisitions, and hopes to open more than 200 new shops by 2025. Photo: AFP
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Fosun’s luxury fashion house Lanvin merges with SPAC backed by Beijing’s Primavera Capital as it eyes New York listing

  • Owner of Italian shoemaker Sergio Rossi and Austrian lingerie maker Wolford agrees to merge with blank-cheque company ahead of a US listing
  • The deal, which values the business at US$1.5 billion, will raise funds for Lanvin to expand and open new shops

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 4:30pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lanvin said it will use the proceeds of the listing for future acquisitions, and hopes to open more than 200 new shops by 2025. Photo: AFP
Lanvin said it will use the proceeds of the listing for future acquisitions, and hopes to open more than 200 new shops by 2025. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE