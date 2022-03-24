JD’s Beijing Asia No. 1, one of the 38 Asia No. 1 intelligent logistics parks nationwide, in Beijing on November 9, 2021, ahead of the Singles’ Day online shopping festival. Photo: Simon Song
JD Logistics seeks up to US$1.1 billion in first new share placement since Hong Kong listing
- JD Logistics is raising US$400 million through new share placement to investors at up to 12 per cent discount to closing price
- Parent JD.com intends to buy another US$700 million worth of its new shares, but deal is pending shareholders’ approval
