Chinese state-owned banks are likely to report improved profitability for last year after recovering from the Covid-19 onslaught. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese state-owned banks are likely to report improved profitability for last year after recovering from the Covid-19 onslaught. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s Big Six bank earnings to reflect recovery from Covid, stronger loan book

  • Leading state-controlled banks are likely to report earnings growth of between 8 and 15 per cent for 2021, according to analysts’ estimates
  • Banks’ improved earnings for 2021 to reflect recovery from the worst of the pandemic seen in 2020

Topic |   China economy
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 12:10pm, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese state-owned banks are likely to report improved profitability for last year after recovering from the Covid-19 onslaught. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese state-owned banks are likely to report improved profitability for last year after recovering from the Covid-19 onslaught. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE