HSBC has divided its 100 local branches into two groups and let each open on alternative days during the week, which means about 50 branches are open every day. Photo: AP
HSBC, Hong Kong’s biggest lender, records increased deposits, loans in first quarter despite temporary closure of branches
- The lender’s first-quarter personal loan drawdowns are expected to jump 50 per cent from a year ago, despite having up to 70 per cent of branches closed
- HSBC is among 20 major local banks that temporarily closed various branches from early February because of the latest Covid-19 outbreak
