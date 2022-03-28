SPACs and non-traditional firms are adding to the mix of Hong Kong IPO candidates.Photo: Robert Ng
Private equity firm PAG seeks US$2 billion from listing as Hong Kong widens IPO market to SPACs, non-traditional firms
- PAG has US$50 billion of assets under various investment strategies including credit, absolute return, real estate and buyout
- Co-founders to hold shares with 10 times more voting power over ordinary shareholders to retain control, set business strategies
Topic | IPO
