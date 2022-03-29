Novelty Bitcoin tokens arranged at a CoinUnited cryptocurrency exchange in Hong Kong on March 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Huobi Tech seeks to launch a Hong Kong ETF to track cryptocurrencies as advocates bet on easier rules for retail investors to indirectly own virtual assets
- Fund manager Huobi Tech is preparing for ETFs that track cryptocurrency assets such as bitcoin
- A recent relaxation on retail ownership on foreign ETFs has fuelled hopes that Hong Kong funds can also track the US$2 trillion cryptocurrency assets
Topic | Digital currencies
