A view of the Lujiazui financial district across the Huangpu River from The Bund in Shanghai on 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai offers 140-billion yuan lifeline in tax rebates, rent exemptions and financial subsidies to help businesses survive city’s phased lockdown

  • Shanghai’s authorities offered 140 billion yuan in tax rebates, cut a range of fees, and exempted certain designated companies from paying rent for three months
  • The government also instructed banks to offer low-interest bridging loans to help companies whose businesses were hurt by the city’s lockdown.

Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:09pm, 29 Mar, 2022

