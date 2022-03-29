A view of the Lujiazui financial district across the Huangpu River from The Bund in Shanghai on 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai offers 140-billion yuan lifeline in tax rebates, rent exemptions and financial subsidies to help businesses survive city’s phased lockdown
- Shanghai’s authorities offered 140 billion yuan in tax rebates, cut a range of fees, and exempted certain designated companies from paying rent for three months
- The government also instructed banks to offer low-interest bridging loans to help companies whose businesses were hurt by the city’s lockdown.
Topic | Coronavirus China
A view of the Lujiazui financial district across the Huangpu River from The Bund in Shanghai on 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters