London Metal Exchange CEO Matthew Chamberlai during the LME Asia summit in Hong Kong in 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
London Metal Exchange CEO: Nickel surge threatened market stability, forced bourse’s hand
- Decision to suspend trading, cancel trades ‘something we never wanted to have to do’, Matthew Chamberlain says
- More oversight needed of over-the-counter positions away from the exchange: CEO
Topic | Banking & finance
