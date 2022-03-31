The outlook for China’s top banks including ICBC looks tough this year as Covid-19 threatens to derail economic growth. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Big Six banks face Covid-19, inflation headwinds after double-digit profit growth in 2021
- Postal Savings Bank reported the highest profit increase of 18.7 per cent
- But as Covid-19 spreads through China and economic growth slows this year, bad loans at state-controlled banks could rise after falling last year
Topic | Banking & finance
The outlook for China’s top banks including ICBC looks tough this year as Covid-19 threatens to derail economic growth. Photo: Bloomberg