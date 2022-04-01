(L to R): Jonathan Sleath, Toscafund Hong Kong’s chief operating officer; Mark Tinker, its chief investment officer; and Kenneth Yeun, assistant fund manager. Photo: SCMP Handout
exclusive | Toscafund to open Hong Kong office as asset manager seeks Asian wealth opportunities
- Toscafund was founded in 2000 by Martin Hughes, the former chairman of Tiger Management Europe
- Company has five offices globally, US$4.7 billion in assets under management
