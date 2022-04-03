Mergers and acquisitions activity in the first quarter in Hong Kong was affected by the Omicron outbreak and the Ukraine war. Photo: Shutterstock
SPACs likely to give Hong Kong deal bankers a shot in the arm after M&As slump 37 per cent in first quarter
- A total of 232 deals worth US$24.4 billion were announced in the first quarter, 37 per cent lower from a year earlier, according data compiled by Refinitiv
- Development of SPACs will definitely help M&As as it will give rise to new acquisition capital, says BDO managing director Clement Chan
