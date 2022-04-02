US regulators have increased scrutiny of the accounting standards of Chinese companies listed in the United States. Photo: AFP
US regulators have increased scrutiny of the accounting standards of Chinese companies listed in the United States. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

China to bring down audit barrier in long-running US listing row

  • Inspections of US-listed Chinese firms will no longer be restricted to Chinese regulators
  • Burden of ensuring listing information complies with state security needs will fall to the companies, CSRC says

Topic |   US-China relations
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 10:03pm, 2 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US regulators have increased scrutiny of the accounting standards of Chinese companies listed in the United States. Photo: AFP
US regulators have increased scrutiny of the accounting standards of Chinese companies listed in the United States. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE