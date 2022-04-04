Investors across the world prefer cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin as a hedge against currency devaluation and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia, Brazil lead cryptocurrency ownership globally as currency devaluation, inflation spur adoption, survey shows

  • Indonesia and Brazil top global list of 20 markets in cryptocurrency adoption, survey by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini shows
  • Respondents in countries that have experienced high currency devaluation were more than five times as likely to buy digital tokens, survey shows

Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:49pm, 4 Apr, 2022

