An early rendering of HSBC’s potential design for its virtual land inside the metaverse. Photo: Handout
An early rendering of HSBC’s potential design for its virtual land inside the metaverse. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC, JPMorgan lead global banks into metaverse with gaming, immersive experiences as consumer preferences shift

  • HSBC, JPMorgan Chase among financial companies setting out stalls in virtual playgrounds as metaverse gains traction
  • Banks, other financial institutions sticking to marketing, rather than transactions in virtual worlds

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray in LONDON

Updated: 12:37pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An early rendering of HSBC’s potential design for its virtual land inside the metaverse. Photo: Handout
An early rendering of HSBC’s potential design for its virtual land inside the metaverse. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE