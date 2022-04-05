The homepage of Hypebeast, founded as a blog about sneakers, which has transformed into an e-commerce company. Photo: Captured from online
Sneaker enthusiast media firm Hypebeast gets Tom Brady and Jonah Hill as investors in US$353 million US SPAC merger

  • Tennis star Naomi Osaka, Hollywood actor Jonah Hill and American football player Tom Brady will be among Hypebeast’s new investors after merger with US SPAC
  • Merging with the Nasdaq blank-cheque company Iron Spark will give the Hong Kong-listed media firm a New York listing and up to US$167 million in cash

Georgina Lee
Updated: 12:36pm, 5 Apr, 2022

