The homepage of Hypebeast, founded as a blog about sneakers, which has transformed into an e-commerce company. Photo: Captured from online
Sneaker enthusiast media firm Hypebeast gets Tom Brady and Jonah Hill as investors in US$353 million US SPAC merger
- Tennis star Naomi Osaka, Hollywood actor Jonah Hill and American football player Tom Brady will be among Hypebeast’s new investors after merger with US SPAC
- Merging with the Nasdaq blank-cheque company Iron Spark will give the Hong Kong-listed media firm a New York listing and up to US$167 million in cash
Topic | IPO
