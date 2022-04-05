BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.
BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.
Business /  Banking & Finance

BitMEX lays off a quarter of staff in cryptocurrency exchange’s revamp, throwing US$600,000-a-month Cheung Kong Center lease into question

  • Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, which has leased one of the costliest office in Hong Kong, is laying off a quarter of its global workforce
  • The redundancies come as cryptocurrency exchanges face a tougher line from regulators globally, banning cryptocurrency assets promotion to retail investors

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:30pm, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.
BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.
READ FULL ARTICLE