Customers scan their health QR codes before entering a grocery store, in Shanghai, China, 25 March 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China lockdowns: insurers revive ‘quarantine insurance’ offerings as Covid infections strain medical costs among residents
- Chinese insurers have launched new versions of ‘quarantine insurance’ products to meet surging demand amid fresh lockdowns
- Coverage periods have been shortened and prices lowered amid regulatory pressure to avoid consumer rights abuses
