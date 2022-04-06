Customers scan their health QR codes before entering a grocery store, in Shanghai, China, 25 March 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Insurance
China lockdowns: insurers revive ‘quarantine insurance’ offerings as Covid infections strain medical costs among residents

  • Chinese insurers have launched new versions of ‘quarantine insurance’ products to meet surging demand amid fresh lockdowns
  • Coverage periods have been shortened and prices lowered amid regulatory pressure to avoid consumer rights abuses

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 2:38pm, 6 Apr, 2022

