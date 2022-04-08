Some 65 per cent of employers in the city plan to increase salaries and offer bonuses this year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s skilled professionals can expect pay rises of up to 6 per cent as employers scramble to keep talent amid Covid-19 exodus, Hays survey shows
- Four out of 10 employers in Hong Kong plan to increase salaries by up to 3 per cent, while a quarter intend to offer a pay rise of between 3 and 6 per cent
- The outflow of talent has been mainly from the finance and accounting sectors over the last two years, according to the report
Topic | Banking & finance
Some 65 per cent of employers in the city plan to increase salaries and offer bonuses this year. Photo: Felix Wong