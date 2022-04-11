Chinese companies are increasingly seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong as a hedge against the risk of being expelled from US exchanges. Photo: Nora Tam
Tencent-backed Zhihu, a Quora-like Chinese platform, seeks Hong Kong listing in US$172 million IPO
- Zhihu’s HK$1.3 billion Hong Kong IPO comes 13 months after its New York debut
- Tencent owns 12.8 per cent of the firm while other early backers include venture funds managed by Kai-fu Lee and Qiming Ventures
Topic | Banking & finance
Chinese companies are increasingly seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong as a hedge against the risk of being expelled from US exchanges. Photo: Nora Tam