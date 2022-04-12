Hong Kong SMEs are looking forward to the anticipated easing of social distancing restrictions to lift them out of the doldrums. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong SMEs upbeat about outlook after weathering fifth wave of coronavirus outbreak, survey shows
- Easing of restrictive social distancing rules can help immensely, according to an SME survey conducted by CPA Australia
- Some 60 per cent of SMEs in survey said they could cope with the fifth wave of the coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Banking & finance
Hong Kong SMEs are looking forward to the anticipated easing of social distancing restrictions to lift them out of the doldrums. Photo: Nora Tam