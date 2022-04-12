A screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Stocks
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s securities watchdog renews call that firms buy back shares to boost prices amid sluggish stock market

  • Listed firms are being encouraged to repurchase shares for share option incentives for employees and employee stock ownership plans
  • Regulator also wants social security funds, pension funds, trusts, insurance companies and wealth management institutions to increase investment in capital markets

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 2:10pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE