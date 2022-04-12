A screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s securities watchdog renews call that firms buy back shares to boost prices amid sluggish stock market
- Listed firms are being encouraged to repurchase shares for share option incentives for employees and employee stock ownership plans
- Regulator also wants social security funds, pension funds, trusts, insurance companies and wealth management institutions to increase investment in capital markets
Topic | Stocks
A screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China Securities Regulatory Commission building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters