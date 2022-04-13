US-listed blank-cheque companies are losing interest in Chinese firms, who are now looking at the broader Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Reuters
US SPACs’ interest in Chinese merger deals cools drastically amid tighter regulatory scrutiny

  • One-fifth of the blank-cheque companies that listed in the US in the first quarter do not want to acquire companies in China, GlobalData study shows
  • Some 530 US SPACs have still not found a suitable deal target since their IPOs in 2021, according to Refinitiv

Georgina Lee
Updated: 1:28pm, 13 Apr, 2022

