The US government has ‘weaponised’ the financial markets, a ‘stupid and crazy’ strategy that would undermine the US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, said Joseph Yam Chi-kwong. Photo: AFP
‘Crazy’ US sanctions against China, Russia ‘weaponise’ financial markets, threaten to undermine dollar, says former HKMA chief Joseph Yam

  • US sanctions on other countries will undermine the US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, Yam says in fiery webinar
  • Yam didn’t hold any punches as he railed against the economy with which the city’s currency and monetary policy are linked

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:40pm, 12 Apr, 2022

