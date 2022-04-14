Chinese financial institutions have issued guidelines relating to NFTs. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese financial institutions have issued guidelines relating to NFTs. Photo: Bloomberg
NFTs
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese financial institutions’ NFT guidelines prevent them from any major role in digital collectibles

  • Guidelines issued by the government-managed industry associations prohibit the use of NFTs in the issuance of securities, insurance, loans and precious metals
  • Chinese financial institutions also cannot facilitate NFT trading and investments

Topic |   NFTs
Iris OuyangYaling Jiang
Iris Ouyang in Hong Kongand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 2:43pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese financial institutions have issued guidelines relating to NFTs. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese financial institutions have issued guidelines relating to NFTs. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE