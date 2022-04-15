A lithium battery factory in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
A lithium battery factory in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Explainer |
Can Chinese EV battery makers CALB, Tianqi Lithium recharge Hong Kong’s appetite for IPOs?

  • Successful listings by CALB and Tianqi Lithium will be a shot in the arm for the Hong Kong exchange in the absence of multibillion-dollar IPOs this year
  • Their applications come as the price of lithium has surged over the past year amid surging EV demand

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A lithium battery factory in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
A lithium battery factory in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE