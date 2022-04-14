Zhihu, China’s largest online question and answer forum, has successfully sold shares in Hong Kong. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Zhihu, China’s largest online question and answer forum, has successfully sold shares in Hong Kong. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Tencent-backed Zhihu’s Hong Kong IPO raises US$106 million for early investors

  • Quora-like website Zhihu prices its Hong Kong IPO at HK$32.06 per share, according to source
  • Deal will raise US$106 million for early backers including venture funds managed by Kai-fu Lee and Qiming Ventures

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 4:30pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhihu, China’s largest online question and answer forum, has successfully sold shares in Hong Kong. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Zhihu, China’s largest online question and answer forum, has successfully sold shares in Hong Kong. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE