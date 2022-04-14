Zhihu, China’s largest online question and answer forum, has successfully sold shares in Hong Kong. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Tencent-backed Zhihu’s Hong Kong IPO raises US$106 million for early investors
- Quora-like website Zhihu prices its Hong Kong IPO at HK$32.06 per share, according to source
- Deal will raise US$106 million for early backers including venture funds managed by Kai-fu Lee and Qiming Ventures
Topic | IPO
Zhihu, China’s largest online question and answer forum, has successfully sold shares in Hong Kong. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images