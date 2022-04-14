Standard Chartered plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East and focus on commerical and investment banking in two other African markets as part of its latest revamp. Photo: Shutterstock
Standard Chartered, one of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, will exit seven markets in Africa, Middle East in latest revamp
- The London-based lender will seek to focus solely on commercial and investment banking in another two African markets
- The bank wants to refocus and simplify its business in the region as part of its efforts to reach renewed profitability targets
