Hong Kong’s first retail green bond issue opens for subscription on April 26. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s first retail green bond offer to finally launch on April 26 after Covid-19 delay
- The government has more than tripled the maximum offer size to HK$20 billion (US$2.56 billion) for the three-year bond
- Interest will be paid every six months based on the inflation rate over that half-year period, with a guaranteed minimum payment of 2.5 per cent
Topic | Bonds
