Hong Kong’s first retail green bond offer to finally launch on April 26 after Covid-19 delay

  • The government has more than tripled the maximum offer size to HK$20 billion (US$2.56 billion) for the three-year bond
  • Interest will be paid every six months based on the inflation rate over that half-year period, with a guaranteed minimum payment of 2.5 per cent

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:30pm, 15 Apr, 2022

