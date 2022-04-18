Tian Huiyu, president of China Merchants Bank. Photo: Handout
Tian Huiyu, president of China Merchants Bank. Photo: Handout
A-shares
Business /  Banking & Finance

China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

  • Tian was relieved of his job with immediate effect, China Merchants Bank said, adding that he would be assigned to another unspecified post
  • Chief financial officer Wang Liang to step up as interim CEO, the bank said

Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:51pm, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tian Huiyu, president of China Merchants Bank. Photo: Handout
Tian Huiyu, president of China Merchants Bank. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE