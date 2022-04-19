People wearing face masks line up near a branch of China Merchants Bank in Beijing in March 2020. Photo: Reuters
China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$34 billion in two days
- Stock extends fall after bank’s board voted to remove Tian Huiyu as president and director without giving a reason
- Losses snowball to US$34 billion over two days for unsuspecting shareholders following media reports of unspecified government probe
