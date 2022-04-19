The Xinguiliu Expressway opens to traffic in December 2021, an example of assets that helped launch China’s Reit market. Photo: Xinhua
Reits are China’s latest market darlings as quality income provides anchor in volatile market

  • Prices of 11 infrastructure Reits in China have risen 30 per cent on average since their debuts, while blue-chip benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong tumbled
  • Investors will get more involved in Reits as supply is expected to increase, though analysts cautioned about market fluctuations

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 5:22pm, 19 Apr, 2022

