China’s stock market is likely to have reached the bottom, according to Mark Mobius, dubbed the ‘father of emerging markets’. Photo: Jonathan Wong
exclusive | Mark Mobius, ‘father of emerging markets’, says it’s time to buy small Chinese stocks as market reaches bottom
- ‘We are probably reaching the bottom or near the bottom and the market is probably going to recover’, Mobius says
- Investors should resist the temptation of using index funds – ones that invest according to the weightings of an index – to return to the market, he warns
Topic | China stock market
China’s stock market is likely to have reached the bottom, according to Mark Mobius, dubbed the ‘father of emerging markets’. Photo: Jonathan Wong