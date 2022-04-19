China’s stock market is likely to have reached the bottom, according to Mark Mobius, dubbed the ‘father of emerging markets’. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China’s stock market is likely to have reached the bottom, according to Mark Mobius, dubbed the ‘father of emerging markets’. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Mark Mobius, ‘father of emerging markets’, says it’s time to buy small Chinese stocks as market reaches bottom

  • ‘We are probably reaching the bottom or near the bottom and the market is probably going to recover’, Mobius says
  • Investors should resist the temptation of using index funds – ones that invest according to the weightings of an index – to return to the market, he warns

Topic |   China stock market
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:25pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s stock market is likely to have reached the bottom, according to Mark Mobius, dubbed the ‘father of emerging markets’. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China’s stock market is likely to have reached the bottom, according to Mark Mobius, dubbed the ‘father of emerging markets’. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE