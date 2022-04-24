Wang Lianmau’s Jiangxi Fenglin Investment runs a carbon forestation project in Jiangxi province in eastern China. Photo: SCMP Handout
Climate Change: China’s tree breeders are coming up with a business model to make money while doing right by the environment
- At Fenglin in Jiangxi province, 70 per cent of revenue comes from selling various products harvested from pine trees
- The remainder of the income comes from carbon credits, Fenglin’s general manager says
Topic | Business of climate change
Wang Lianmau’s Jiangxi Fenglin Investment runs a carbon forestation project in Jiangxi province in eastern China. Photo: SCMP Handout