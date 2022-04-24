Wang Lianmau’s Jiangxi Fenglin Investment runs a carbon forestation project in Jiangxi province in eastern China. Photo: SCMP Handout
Climate Change: China’s tree breeders are coming up with a business model to make money while doing right by the environment

  • At Fenglin in Jiangxi province, 70 per cent of revenue comes from selling various products harvested from pine trees
  • The remainder of the income comes from carbon credits, Fenglin’s general manager says

Peggy Sito and Eric Ng

Updated: 2:52pm, 24 Apr, 2022

Wang Lianmau’s Jiangxi Fenglin Investment runs a carbon forestation project in Jiangxi province in eastern China. Photo: SCMP Handout
