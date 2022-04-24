A Bitcoin advertisement at an MTR station in Hong Kong. NFTs are expected to become more popular in the city because of a large number of metaverse entrepreneurs who live here. Photo: Bloomberg
A Bitcoin advertisement at an MTR station in Hong Kong. NFTs are expected to become more popular in the city because of a large number of metaverse entrepreneurs who live here. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong virtual insurer OneDegree widens cryptocurrency coverage to NFTs, signs three-year deal with Munich Re

  • Firm enters three-year partnership with Munich-based reinsurer to expand its OneInfinity cryptocurrency insurance service to clients such as firms dealing with NFTs, asset managers and banks
  • A growing number of coverage providers are considering expanding their underwriting capacity for the metaverse and digital assets, OneDegree CEO says

Topic |   Banking & finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:30pm, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Bitcoin advertisement at an MTR station in Hong Kong. NFTs are expected to become more popular in the city because of a large number of metaverse entrepreneurs who live here. Photo: Bloomberg
A Bitcoin advertisement at an MTR station in Hong Kong. NFTs are expected to become more popular in the city because of a large number of metaverse entrepreneurs who live here. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE