A branch of China Merchants Bank in Beijing. The Shenzhen-based lender is viewed as one of the most successful retail banks in China. Photo: Reuters
Ex-China Merchants Bank president Tian Huiyu is being investigated by top anti-corruption watchdog for suspected breach of ‘party’s discipline and law’

  • Tian undergoing ‘disciplinary review, monitoring and investigations’, according to online notice
  • Analysts confident bank’s performance and outlook will not be affected by the incident and change in management

Georgina Lee
Updated: 9:50pm, 22 Apr, 2022

