People are reflected in an awning next to office buildings during lunch hour in the Central district of Hong Kong, China, on Monday, June, 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Two-thirds of senior executives in Hong Kong, mainland China expect pay rise due to talent shortage, KPMG survey shows

  • The number of senior executives expecting a pay rise increased by 53 per cent from last year, KPMG report says
  • “Vast sums” are on offer to poach employees from competitors, leading to substantial increases as a retention strategy, one observer said

Jess Ma and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:58pm, 25 Apr, 2022

