The total savings of Chinese individuals jumped 9.3 per cent to 238.61 trillion yuan in 2021 from a year earlier, according to data from the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Xinhua
BlackRock CCB, China Asset Management, Industrial Bank poised to launch more products to tap China’s expanding private pension savings
- BlackRock and CCB’s joint venture launches its first pension product as China expands its private pension scheme to tap the country’s vast savings
- China expanded the private pension scheme last week by allowing individuals to set up personal accounts to invest in a wider range of financial products
Topic | China's ageing population
