Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, issued a rare profit warning for the Exchange Fund, the city’s war chest to defend the local currency from attacks by short sellers. Photo: Winson Wong
Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, issued a rare profit warning for the Exchange Fund, the city’s war chest to defend the local currency from attacks by short sellers. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Exchange Fund faces ‘triple-whammy’, if equities, bonds and forex valuation all drop, HKMA’s Eddie Yue warns

  • Investors started the year treading on thin ice when managing their assets amid multiple uncertainties, HKMA boss says
  • The Exchange Fund’s first-quarter results will be released on May 3

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:46pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, issued a rare profit warning for the Exchange Fund, the city’s war chest to defend the local currency from attacks by short sellers. Photo: Winson Wong
Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, issued a rare profit warning for the Exchange Fund, the city’s war chest to defend the local currency from attacks by short sellers. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE