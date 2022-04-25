Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, issued a rare profit warning for the Exchange Fund, the city’s war chest to defend the local currency from attacks by short sellers. Photo: Winson Wong
Exchange Fund faces ‘triple-whammy’, if equities, bonds and forex valuation all drop, HKMA’s Eddie Yue warns
- Investors started the year treading on thin ice when managing their assets amid multiple uncertainties, HKMA boss says
- The Exchange Fund’s first-quarter results will be released on May 3
Topic | Banking & finance
