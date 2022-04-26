A closed HSBC branch in February as the fifth wave of coronavirus cases forced a quarter of the city’s bank branchs to close in the first quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
developing | HSBC’s first-quarter profit drops 28 per cent as uncertain markets hit wealth revenue, but the bank beats a consensus profit estimate
- Pre-tax profit was US$4.2 billion, beating a consensus estimate of US$3.72 billion
- Operating income in its wealth business fell 19 per cent in the quarter
Topic | Banking & finance
A closed HSBC branch in February as the fifth wave of coronavirus cases forced a quarter of the city’s bank branchs to close in the first quarter. Photo: Felix Wong