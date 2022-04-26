A closed HSBC branch in February as the fifth wave of coronavirus cases forced a quarter of the city’s bank branchs to close in the first quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
A closed HSBC branch in February as the fifth wave of coronavirus cases forced a quarter of the city’s bank branchs to close in the first quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

developing | HSBC’s first-quarter profit drops 28 per cent as uncertain markets hit wealth revenue, but the bank beats a consensus profit estimate

  • Pre-tax profit was US$4.2 billion, beating a consensus estimate of US$3.72 billion
  • Operating income in its wealth business fell 19 per cent in the quarter

Topic |   Banking & finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 1:10pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A closed HSBC branch in February as the fifth wave of coronavirus cases forced a quarter of the city’s bank branchs to close in the first quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
A closed HSBC branch in February as the fifth wave of coronavirus cases forced a quarter of the city’s bank branchs to close in the first quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE