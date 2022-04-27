A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on 3 March 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
HKEX posts biggest quarterly profit drop in five years as IPOs and stock trading dry up amid Hong Kong’s Covid-19 slump
- The exchange’s net profit fell to HK$2.67 billion, or HK$2.11 per share, in the first three months
- Average daily transactions on the exchange shrank by 35 per cent to HK$146.53 billion during the first quarter, sending HKEX’s core business revenue tumbling by 16 per cent
