The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is asking the public for feedback on the potential issues surrounding the introduction of digital currency for general use at wet markets and other retailers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong takes another step on e-HKD as HKMA seeks feedback on benefits, pitfalls of digital currency
- The HKMA first announced a plan to study the potential introduction of a digital form of the Hong Kong dollar in June last year
- The authority has not yet committed to introducing e-HKD, saying it will keep an open mind on issues raised by the public
Topic | Banking & finance
