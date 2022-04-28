China’s securities watchdog has issued guidelines for the nation’s US$4 trillion mutual fund industry. Photo: AFP
China decries pursuit of glory, short-term gains in revamp of US$4 trillion fund industry amid steep market losses
- Mutual funds must abandon the practice of seeking short-term returns, stop blindly pursuing scale and protect investors’ long-term interests, CSRC says
- The guidelines will help stabilise financial markets and increase competition between mutual funds and other financial institutions, Truvalue’s chief economist says
Topic | China stock market
