Bill Hwang is the founder of the collapsed family office Archegos. Photo: @TrungTPhan/Twitter
Archegos founder Bill Hwang, CFO Patrick Halligan hit with securities fraud charges
- Hwang, 57, and Halligan, 45, were charged with 11 criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, market manipulation, wire fraud and securities fraud
- Archegos, Hwang’s family office, imploded after amassing a concentrated portfolio of stocks by using borrowed money
Topic | Banking & finance
