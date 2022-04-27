Bill Hwang is the founder of the collapsed family office Archegos. Photo: @TrungTPhan/Twitter
Bill Hwang is the founder of the collapsed family office Archegos. Photo: @TrungTPhan/Twitter
Business /  Banking & Finance

Archegos founder Bill Hwang, CFO Patrick Halligan hit with securities fraud charges

  • Hwang, 57, and Halligan, 45, were charged with 11 criminal counts, including racketeering conspiracy, market manipulation, wire fraud and securities fraud
  • Archegos, Hwang’s family office, imploded after amassing a concentrated portfolio of stocks by using borrowed money

Topic |   Banking & finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:14am, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bill Hwang is the founder of the collapsed family office Archegos. Photo: @TrungTPhan/Twitter
Bill Hwang is the founder of the collapsed family office Archegos. Photo: @TrungTPhan/Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE