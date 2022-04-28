Customers queue at a Standard Chartered branch in Chai Wan amid the fifth wave of coronavirus. Photo: YikYeung-man
Customers queue at a Standard Chartered branch in Chai Wan amid the fifth wave of coronavirus. Photo: YikYeung-man
Standard Chartered’s first-quarter profit rises 3 per cent as it overcomes weaker Hong Kong performance

  • Pre-tax profit was US$1.49 billion in the first quarter, beating a consensus estimate of US$1.04 billion
  • The bank’s business in Hong Kong, its single largest market, made a pre-tax profit of US$144 million, three times smaller than a year earlier

Chad Bray
Updated: 1:41pm, 28 Apr, 2022

